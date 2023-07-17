How long does smoke last this time?

Tonight: Smoke lingers. A passing shower or storm possible. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Low: 61-67

Tuesday: Sun and clouds. Smoke lingers. 30% chance of a couple showers and storms. Lots of dry time expected. High: 79-84

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 58-63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 80, Low: 60

Forecast Discussion:

This week will bring a lot of dry time but some occasional disturbances in the upper air pattern will bring slightly higher rain chances a few days.

Tonight some showers and even a storm could develop with some heavy downpours. Lows remain in the 60s. The chance of showers is around 30%.

Tuesday brings more smoke. As of this forecast discussion, the air quality is expected to be in the ‘UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS’ category. The general public is not usually affected. Those with respiratory and cardiovascular issues would be the sect of the public at a higher risk for smoke related issues. There may also be a few showers or a storm. The chance of precipitation is around 30%.

Midweek looks dry and sunny. Smoke projections from long range Canadian smoke model guidance shows little chance of concerning smoke concentrations in our area for Wednesday. Highs should be around 80.

Thursday is a bit unsettled, but with long dry periods currently expected. The chance of showers is around 30%. Some thunder is possible.

By late week, the best chance of rain and storms looks to arrive Friday with a disturbance aloft. The chance of precipitation is 60%. Some heavy rain is possible along with some storms.

The weekend has long dry periods but we’re keeping a small chance of some occasional showers in the forecast for Saturday.

