Man wanted for assault of pregnant woman after road rage incident

ITHACA (WBNG) -- The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office announced that on June 29, 2023, they were called to Dunkin Donuts on 302 Pine Street in Ithaca to reports of an assault.

According to the sheriff’s office, once they arrived on the scene, they found a pregnant female victim with injuries from being punched in the face and drug by a vehicle. The victim said she was involved in a road rage incident before arriving at Dunkin Donuts. When she left, she noticed the same vehicle from the incident parked next to her.

Before approaching the victim’s vehicle, she said that she saw that the male occupant keyed her car. The victim tried to speak with him but was quickly assaulted.

When trying to stabilize herself, she grabbed the vehicle’s door and was dragged approximately 50 feet with the car in reverse, said the sheriff’s office.

On July 13, The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver, Makendra Peterson, 23, of Painted Post, NY for assault in the second degree, a class D felony.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking to locate another male subject involved, Anthony R. Cruz for a warrant of assault in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree in relation to this incident. Cruz is also believed to be involved with other reported road rage incidents and is frequent in the Elmira area.

Anyone with any information on Cruz’s whereabouts is asked to call the the Tompkins County Sheriff tip line at (607) 266-5420.

