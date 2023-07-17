Michael Bucko wins 94th annual Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship after 2-hole playoff

ENDWELL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Michael Bucko won the 94th annual Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship after beating Tom Christoffersen and Matt Maoine in a two-hole playoff at Binghamton Country Club.

Bucko was trailing Christoffersen by one stroke with just two holes to go. But after getting a par on Hole 17 when Christoffersen got a bogey, the two were tied going into the last hole.

On Hole 18, Bucko and Christoffersen both bogeyed the hole. Meanwhile, Maione, who was two strokes behind, birdied the hole, setting up a three-way playoff.

The playoff started on Hole 1, and Christoffersen and Bucko each got a par, while Maione could not sink his par putt. This set up another playoff hole just between Bucko and Christoffersen.

Finally, on the par-3 Hole 2, Bucko hit his approach shot just a few feet from the hole setting himself up for a birdie and the championship.

“It feels so good I can finally take deep breaths again. It was so stressful out there I just knew, just keep playing hard and keep playing the game I know and I know I can play at, I can win this thing. Just going into it with family and friends being there, just felt awesome,” said Bucko, a Seton Catholic Central alum and current St. Bonaventure University golfer.

