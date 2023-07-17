Recently fired man kills 2 ex-coworkers, dies in shootout with Louisiana deputies

Two people were killed in a shooting at a West Bank shipyard on Monday, July 17, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARVEY, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Two men were shot and killed by a recently fired coworker at a shipyard on Monday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at FMT Shipyard & Repairs on Peters Road in Harvey around 1 p.m.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto reported two men were reportedly killed. The identities of the men have not been released.

Lopinto said the suspect was described as a former employee who was recently fired. Officials believe he targeted two men who worked in the same labor crew as him.

“From what I understand they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type,” Lopinto said from the scene. “But believe me, obviously the motive was to kill his former coworkers.”

Lopinto says the suspect, who remains unidentified, was picked up from the shipyard by his mother, who “didn’t know anything,” and brought to his home at an apartment complex on Manhattan Boulevard.

A double homicide suspect was killed by deputies after he allegedly fired shots at them outside...
A double homicide suspect was killed by deputies after he allegedly fired shots at them outside of his residence at the St. Germaine Apartments on Manhattan Boulevard, Sheriff Joe Lopinto says.(WVUE)

Lopinto said units converged on the apartment and observed the suspect coming out onto his balcony several times. He says the suspect came down the steps and walked over to a dumpster when he spotted deputies and took off on foot.

The suspect then reportedly produced a firearm and began shooting at deputies. Lopinto says multiple deputies returned fire, fatally striking the man.

“He came out of the apartment, came down the steps of the apartment itself and walked over to a dumpster area. When he saw units in the area, he ended up starting running from them. They began converging. He actually picked up his firearm and started firing shots on our officers. I have numerous officers that returned fire at that point in time, and he is now pronounced dead here,” Lopinto said.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
Escaped inmate Michael Burham is back in custody in northwest Pennsylvania.
Homicide suspect captured after using bed sheets to escape Pennsylvania jail
Emergency crews responded to the Susquehanna River after a vehicle sunk into it at Sandy Beach...
Vehicle goes into Susquehanna River at Sandy Beach Park
Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement

Latest News

Actor Jac Cheairs and his son Wyatt, 11, take part in a rally by striking writers and actors...
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of a pandemic and a streaming revolution
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding and a partially fallen tree...
Children lost in flooding as US endures extreme weather, from smoke up north to heat in the West
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, Saturday, July 8, 2023, in Las...
Georgia’s top court rejects Trump attempt to thwart prosecutor in 2020 election investigation
Doctors in Israel performed a "rare and complex" operation to reattach a boy's head to his neck.
Surgeons reattach 12-year-old boy’s head after accident in ‘rare’ operation
Changes ahead for Ouaquaga Fire Company to address staffing shortage