Another smoky day

Air Quality Alert for the entire area until 12 AM Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Hazy. .10-.25″ (1.00-1.50″) 40% High 82 (80-86)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 60 (58-62) Wind NW becoming W Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A few showers over NEPA. 0-.10″ 20% High 80 (78-82) Wind W 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 58 Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. 30% High 82 Low 62

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and thunderstorms. 60% High 80 Low 60

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 30% High 76 Low 58

The smoke hangs around today. A cold front will keep showers in the forecast today. Heavy rain and gusty

winds are possible. Conditions improve tonight as the front moves out. Skies will be partly cloudy with

patchy fog.

Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday. A low passing to our south will bring a couple of showers over NEPA.

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers afternoon showers. The

chance of rain increases Friday.

A few lingering showers Saturday with a lesser chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

