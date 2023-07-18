Binghamton man pleads guilty to trying to sell meth

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the guilty plea of a Binghamton man for meth possession.

The district attorney’s office said Stephen M. Fabrizio, 44, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, a felony, in Broome County Court. He admitted that on Nov. 3, 2022, he possessed an amount of meth and intended to sell it.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at his residence on Clifford Street and found meth in various locations. A scale and packaging material was also found.

The office noted that Fabrizo has a previous felony conviction for attempted criminal possession fo a controlled substance in the third degree from 2019.

He is facing up to four years in prison and one and a half years of post-release supervision and will be sentenced on Oct. 6, 2023.

