Binghamton men’s basketball finalizes 23-24 non-conference schedule

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - Binghamton men’s basketball has finalized the team’s 13-game non-conference slate for the 2023-24 season, the department announced on Tuesday. The Bearcats have seven road and six home games in the months of November and December.

Highlighting the list of opponents are reigning NCAA tournament teams and Power 5 opponents Northwestern (Nov. 6) and Pitt (Nov. 10) to kick off the slate. After a home exhibition against D’Youville on Nov. 1, the Bearcats will see the Big Ten member Huskies and ACC resident Panthers in a five-day span. Northwestern (22-12) finished second in the Big Ten a year ago and advanced to the NCAA Round of 32. Pitt (24-12) was third in the ACC and won two games at the NCAA tournament. It will be BU’s second matchup against Northwestern (2018) and third against Pitt (2009, 2019).

Binghamton’s home opener will be on Sunday, Nov. 12 against Keystone College. The Bearcats will also continue rivalries with in-state foes Marist (home, Nov. 18), Army (home, Nov. 25), Colgate (away, Nov. 29) and Niagara (home, Dec. 19) and have added a matchup at Atlantic 10 member St. Bonaventure in Olean on Dec. 22. The game at Bona will be the seventh meeting and first since 2015. First-year Division I member Le Moyne will make its first Events Center appearance on Dec. 9. Road games at Loyola (Nov. 15), Sacred Heart (Nov. 21) and Stonehill (Dec. 2) balance out the fall semester schedule.

In all, BU will see opponents from six conferences - three each from the Patriot League and Northeast Conference - and two from the MAAC. Three teams played NCAAs a year ago (Northwestern, Pitt, Colgate) and six reached the semifinals of their conference tournament. Binghamton’s non-conference opponents posted an average of just under 17 wins last season.

