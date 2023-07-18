Binghamton Police Department seeking to fill 23 positions

By Benjamin Hodil
Jul. 18, 2023
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Mayor Jared Kraham joined members of the Binghamton Police Department to highlight the Department’s hiring campaign and outline the process to apply for the police exam ahead of next week’s deadline Tuesday. The police department currently has 23 openings to fill.

“As the premier law enforcement agency in the Southern Tier, the Binghamton Police Department offers a competitive salary and benefits, a wide range of career opportunities and a chance to make a real, positive difference in our community,” said Mayor Kraham. I encourage anyone interested to contact the Department today to learn more about how to apply.”

Those who are interested in becoming a Binghamton police officer must apply with the Municipal Civil Service Commission to take the police exam. The application must be filed at Binghamton City Hall (fourthth floor) by Thursday, July 27 at 4:45 p.m. It can be found here.

The police exam will be held on Sept. 9. Those applying to take the exam elsewhere must cross-file with the City of Binghamton to be eligible for hire with the Binghamton Police Department.

As of last year, the city updated its minimum qualifications to become a police officer. Applicants no longer need college credits to apply, just a high school degree or the equivalent.

Applicants must be at least 19 years old and under the age of 35 to take the exam. Applicants must also be a citizen of the United State and a resident of Broome County at the time of appointment.

The starting salary of a Binghamton Police officer is $49,275. After five years, a police officer’s salary increases to $81,893.

For more information, visit here.

