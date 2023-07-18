Binghamton women’s basketball releases 2023-2024 non-conference schedule

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s basketball team has announced its 2023-24 non-conference schedule, which begins at home on Nov. 6 against Bloomsburg. The 14-game slate includes eight home dates, four first-time opponents and a trip to the Puerto Rico Tournament Nov. 24-25.

The season-opening matchup against the Huskies will be preceded by a home exhibition game against Roberts Wesleyan on Nov. 3. Other home non-conference games are against Siena (Nov. 9), St Bonaventure (Nov. 18), Cornell (Nov. 29), Canisius (Dec. 8) as well as first-time opponents Coppin State (Dec. 17) and Chestnut Hill (Dec. 30).

The Bearcats head to Puerto Rico for the first time in program history. At that tournament, Binghamton will play Appalachian State on Nov. 24 and Furman the following day.

Binghamton’s road games features a pair of first-time opponents as it heads to Loyola (Md.) on Nov. 12 and Pittsburgh on Dec. 3. Also on the road, the Bearcats head to a pair of service academy schools. Binghamton is at Navy on Nov. 20 and at Army on Dec. 20.

The Bearcats also travel to Pittsburgh on Dec. 3 for their first-ever meeting against the Panthers. All Binghamton home games will be played at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center and tip off at 6:07 p.m.

The America East portion of the Bearcats’ schedule will be announced later in the summer.

