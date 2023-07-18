Changes ahead for Ouaquaga Fire Company to address staffing shortage

OUAQUAGA (WBNG) -- A sector of the Ouaquaga Fire Company will be dissolving due to a lack of volunteers at the department.

The Windsor and Harpursville Fire Departments will now cover the hamlet of Ouaquaga. Each department will cover about half of the area.

Chief of the Harpursville Fire Department Jeffrey Buckler said conversations about the Ouaquaga Fire Department first began this spring after the department was critically low on staff.

“They were down to three active members and a couple of the members were in their 80s,” said Buckler. “Back in March, their Board of Fire Commissioners approached both the Harpursville Fire Department and the Windsor Fire Company about possibly closing their doors and providing coverage for their residents.”

All parties involved eventually decided the best decision was to keep the physical station open and staff it with volunteer firefighters from neighboring communities.

The Windsor Fire Department will provide coverage to the part of the hamlet in the town of Windsor and the Harpursville Fire Department will provide coverage for the area within the town of Colesville.

The firefighters responding to calls in Ouaquaga will be able to use resources from the hamlet’s station, including recent upgrades.

“A lot has been done for upgrading the equipment and enhancements,” said Buckler. “It’s fair to say the equipment and the apparatus is in the best operation condition its been in in almost a decade.”

Buckler said people will not see many changes in their fire protection and if they do they’ll be positive ones.

“I think the silver lining is that fire protection is still going to be there,” said Buckler. “Both departments are basically assigning members to respond to that station and staff the apparatus and run the equipment. Cross-training is in progress and the official contract took place July 1.”

Volunteer fire departments across the country have seen a decreasing amount of members in recent years.

If interested in joining the Harpursville or Windsor Fire Department visit their social media pages or stop by one of the stations during their training on Monday nights.

