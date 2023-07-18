Chenango Forks Elementary School’s Summer Enrichment Program offers interest based learning

(Kevin Quinn)
By Kevin Quinn
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- School is out for the summer, but nearly 200 Chenango Forks Elementary School students will be spending the next few weeks back inside the classroom.

The school’s Summer Enrichment Program allows students to choose four classes to participate in over a three-week period. Options range from music to science to sports like basketball and tennis.

A goal of the school district is to make this program accessible to as many students as possible.

“We offer transportation which opens it to the entire district of children,” said Program Coordinator Tracy Yuhasse. “It’s children entering first through fifth grade and they get to come and choose what they want to do. It just impacts families from all walks of life.”

One popular choice among students is tennis, where Instructor Jarod McMullen said the kids are able to learn the basics of the sport, but most importantly enjoy themselves.

“Some of the skills they learn are just the basics,” said McMullen. “They learn how to move their feet because in tennis footwork is important. They learn about the ready position, how to turn to the ball and how to lift the ball over the net. We don’t get too technical, it’s summer enrichment so we try to have fun.”

Incoming fifth grader John Eisely said his choices for classes include many things he would like to learn more about.

Eisely chose to participate in paper crafts, percussion, tennis and singing.

Yuhasse said the goal is for the program to ignite an interest in students that they can carry throughout the rest of their lives.

“They might take these three weeks of Spanish and decide when I enter the middle school that’s what I’m going to pursue,” said Yuhasse. “Maybe they’ll become a Spanish teacher themselves or travel across the world.”

Chenango Forks is one of several area school districts to hold summer enrichment, with each school providing different activities for their students.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for assault of pregnant woman after road rage incident
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement
Binghamton man pleads guilty to trying to sell meth
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says

Latest News

Vestal Park Rehabilitation & Nursing to host annual ‘Community Carnival’
Fidelis Care’s ‘Veggies to Go’ event delivers 150 bags of food to the hungry
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital