Chenango Forks Elementary School’s Summer Enrichment Program offers interest based learning

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- School is out for the summer, but nearly 200 Chenango Forks Elementary School students will be spending the next few weeks back inside the classroom.

The school’s Summer Enrichment Program allows students to choose four classes to participate in over a three-week period. Options range from music to science to sports like basketball and tennis.

A goal of the school district is to make this program accessible to as many students as possible.

“We offer transportation which opens it to the entire district of children,” said Program Coordinator Tracy Yuhasse. “It’s children entering first through fifth grade and they get to come and choose what they want to do. It just impacts families from all walks of life.”

One popular choice among students is tennis, where Instructor Jarod McMullen said the kids are able to learn the basics of the sport, but most importantly enjoy themselves.

“Some of the skills they learn are just the basics,” said McMullen. “They learn how to move their feet because in tennis footwork is important. They learn about the ready position, how to turn to the ball and how to lift the ball over the net. We don’t get too technical, it’s summer enrichment so we try to have fun.”

Incoming fifth grader John Eisely said his choices for classes include many things he would like to learn more about.

Eisely chose to participate in paper crafts, percussion, tennis and singing.

Yuhasse said the goal is for the program to ignite an interest in students that they can carry throughout the rest of their lives.

“They might take these three weeks of Spanish and decide when I enter the middle school that’s what I’m going to pursue,” said Yuhasse. “Maybe they’ll become a Spanish teacher themselves or travel across the world.”

Chenango Forks is one of several area school districts to hold summer enrichment, with each school providing different activities for their students.

