Cornell and Boston University hockey set to meet at MSG in November 2023

Cornell's Yanni Kaldis (8) prepares to take a shot on Boston's Jake Oettinger (29) as Boston's...
Cornell's Yanni Kaldis (8) prepares to take a shot on Boston's Jake Oettinger (29) as Boston's Brandon Hickey (4) defends beside Cornell's Beau Starrett (10) during the first period of an NCAA college hockey regional tournament game in Worcester, Mass., Saturday, March 24, 2018.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Kelley-Harkness Cup will be up for grabs this fall as Red Hot Hockey returns to Madison Square Garden for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 25, as both Cornell and Boston’s athletic departments announced the 9th edition of Red Hot Hockey at MSG.

Longtime rivals Boston University and Cornell will converge in New York City on Thanksgiving weekend once again as Red Hot Hockey has become one of the premier events in college hockey since debuting in 2007. Puck drop for this year’s contest is set for 8 p.m.

Over half of the previous Red Hot Hockey games have been played in front of sold-out crowds at Madison Square Garden. The inaugural event, staged in front of 18,200 passionate students, alumni, parents, and fans, was a resounding success. Held on November 24, 2007, it featured members of the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team Mike Eruzione, Jack O’Callahan, and David Silk from Boston University, as well as Hockey Hall of Famer and Cornell alum Joe Nieuwendyk.

“We’re thrilled to spend Thanksgiving weekend with Terrier Nation in New York City for a ninth time,” said BU Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello. “With the help of our friends at Madison Square Garden and Cornell, this event quickly developed into a wonderful tradition for our alumni and fans, and we’re looking forward to another fantastic hockey game between two of the country’s top teams.”

“I’m incredibly excited to experience my first Red Hot Hockey game alongside the Big Red Faithful!,” said Cornell Director of Athletics and Physical Education Nicki Moore. “I have quickly come to understand how special this rivalry is to our student-athletes, coaches and alumni, and to appreciate the history we are writing with each successive year. I have heard alumni stories about the family holiday traditions that have emerged around this contest, and acknowledge what a special opportunity it is to play in an iconic venue such as Madison Square Garden. I am grateful to the dedicated staff of Cornell, BU and MSG who work tirelessly to bring this event to life, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter played in front of our loyal New York City alumni base, and fans near and far who make this annual trip to The Garden to make Big Red Men’s Ice Hockey a Thanksgiving tradition.”

“This game at Madison Square Garden is the premier event for college hockey” said Mike Schafer, who is entering his 29th year as Cornell’s head coach. “It is a great game involving two of the most storied programs in the country. It’s a great example of not only the importance of athletics as a connector back to the university, but also the value of athletics for the experience of undergraduates while at Cornell. The Lynah Faithful are the best fans in college hockey, and they demonstrate that by showing up every year at Madison Square Garden.”

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for assault of pregnant woman after road rage incident
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’
TEAM Tioga job board now open for students looking for employment

Latest News

Binghamton guard Matt Solomon (30) brings the ball upcourt in the first half of an NCAA men's...
Binghamton men’s basketball finalizes 23-24 non-conference schedule
Binghamton's Camryn Fauria (10) drives to the hoop in the second quarter of an NCAA Women's...
Binghamton women’s basketball releases 2023-2024 non-conference schedule
Michael Bucko wins 94th annual Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship after 2-hole play
Michael Bucko poses with the trophy after winning the Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur...
Michael Bucko wins 94th annual Triple Cities Golf Association Amateur Championship after 2-hole playoff