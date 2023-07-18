Cornell and Boston University hockey set to meet at MSG in November 2023

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Kelley-Harkness Cup will be up for grabs this fall as Red Hot Hockey returns to Madison Square Garden for the ninth time on Saturday, Nov. 25, as both Cornell and Boston’s athletic departments announced the 9th edition of Red Hot Hockey at MSG.

Longtime rivals Boston University and Cornell will converge in New York City on Thanksgiving weekend once again as Red Hot Hockey has become one of the premier events in college hockey since debuting in 2007. Puck drop for this year’s contest is set for 8 p.m.

Over half of the previous Red Hot Hockey games have been played in front of sold-out crowds at Madison Square Garden. The inaugural event, staged in front of 18,200 passionate students, alumni, parents, and fans, was a resounding success. Held on November 24, 2007, it featured members of the 1980 gold medal-winning U.S. Olympic hockey team Mike Eruzione, Jack O’Callahan, and David Silk from Boston University, as well as Hockey Hall of Famer and Cornell alum Joe Nieuwendyk.

“We’re thrilled to spend Thanksgiving weekend with Terrier Nation in New York City for a ninth time,” said BU Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello. “With the help of our friends at Madison Square Garden and Cornell, this event quickly developed into a wonderful tradition for our alumni and fans, and we’re looking forward to another fantastic hockey game between two of the country’s top teams.”

“I’m incredibly excited to experience my first Red Hot Hockey game alongside the Big Red Faithful!,” said Cornell Director of Athletics and Physical Education Nicki Moore. “I have quickly come to understand how special this rivalry is to our student-athletes, coaches and alumni, and to appreciate the history we are writing with each successive year. I have heard alumni stories about the family holiday traditions that have emerged around this contest, and acknowledge what a special opportunity it is to play in an iconic venue such as Madison Square Garden. I am grateful to the dedicated staff of Cornell, BU and MSG who work tirelessly to bring this event to life, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter played in front of our loyal New York City alumni base, and fans near and far who make this annual trip to The Garden to make Big Red Men’s Ice Hockey a Thanksgiving tradition.”

“This game at Madison Square Garden is the premier event for college hockey” said Mike Schafer, who is entering his 29th year as Cornell’s head coach. “It is a great game involving two of the most storied programs in the country. It’s a great example of not only the importance of athletics as a connector back to the university, but also the value of athletics for the experience of undergraduates while at Cornell. The Lynah Faithful are the best fans in college hockey, and they demonstrate that by showing up every year at Madison Square Garden.”

