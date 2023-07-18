Dog Walking Forecast-- Bentley

Air Quality Alert for the entire area until 12 AM Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Hazy. .10-.25″ (1.00-1.50″) 40% High 82 (80-86)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 60 (58-62) Wind NW becoming W Calm-5 mph

The smoke hangs around today. A cold front will keep showers in the forecast today. Heavy rain and gusty

winds are possible. Conditions improve tonight as the front moves out. Skies will be partly cloudy with

patchy fog.

Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday. A low passing to our south will bring a couple of showers over NEPA.

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers afternoon showers. The

chance of rain increases Friday.

A few lingering showers Saturday with a lesser chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

