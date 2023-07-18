Dog Walking Forecast-- Bentley

Smoke and Showers
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Air Quality Alert for the entire area until 12 AM Wednesday.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Hazy. .10-.25″ (1.00-1.50″) 40% High 82 (80-86)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, fog. Low 60 (58-62) Wind NW becoming W Calm-5 mph

The smoke hangs around today. A cold front will keep showers in the forecast today. Heavy rain and gusty

winds are possible. Conditions improve tonight as the front moves out. Skies will be partly cloudy with

patchy fog.

Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday. A low passing to our south will bring a couple of showers over NEPA.

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers afternoon showers. The

chance of rain increases Friday.

A few lingering showers Saturday with a lesser chance of showers Sunday and Monday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man wanted for assault of pregnant woman after road rage incident
Binghamton Democratic Committee speaks out against City Council’s PILOT agreement
Amina Alhaj-Omar was found dead after she went missing in early June.
Ohio State student missing for over a month found dead in quarry, family says
Police: Man who lead law enforcement on day-long manhunt had AR-15 style ‘ghost gun’
Emergency crews responded to the Susquehanna River after a vehicle sunk into it at Sandy Beach...
Vehicle goes into Susquehanna River at Sandy Beach Park

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast-- Chipper
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Banjo
wbng
Dodging those puddles
Dog Walking Forecast-- Carter