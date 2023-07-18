Fidelis Care’s ‘Veggies to Go’ event delivers 150 bags of food to the hungry

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Fidelis Care hosted its “Veggies to Go” giveaway at the First Presbyterian Church of Johnson City Tuesday.

The event gave away healthy foods to individuals and families who are food insecure. Fidelis said the giveaway helps address the issue of people not having enough healthy food to eat in the area.

Through key partnerships and working with local farmers, Fidelis Care was able to hand out 150 bags of produce at the event.

“We know this bag isn’t going to solve the hunger issues but it’s really a great way to start the conversation about programs that are offered in Binghamton to help longer-term needs,” said Fidelis Care Marketing Director Shannon Lombardo.

Since its debut in August 2022, Veggies to Go” has provided more than 23,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables. Fidelis said it has five more events scheduled before the end of the year.

Produce given away includes broccoli, potatoes, apples, corn and more. People were able to collect the food without getting out of their vehicles.

