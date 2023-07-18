Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAPEER, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a man who was driving on a reportedly stolen motorcycle was airlifted to the hospital after crashing it on July 12.

State Police did said troopers responded to a report of a motorcycle that went off the roadway in the 1500 block of Route 11 in the Town of Lapeer, NY in Cortland County.

Troopers found the 32-year-old man, of Cortland, off the roadway. The troopers used two division-issued tourniquets on each of the driver’s legs to control the bleeding. Marathon Fire & Ambulance responded to the scene and took over the medical duties.

Police noted that the driver was not wearing a helmet and does not possess a valid driver’s license.

Later, State Police determined that the City of Cortland Police Department was investigating a report of the motorcycle involved in the crash as being stolen earlier that morning.

He was taken to Robert Packer Hospital by helicopter.

