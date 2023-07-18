Smoke and storms through evening

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 6pm newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Tonight: Early showers and storms end. Turning partly cloudy with fog. Low: 55-62

Wednesday: Partly cloudy to sunny. High: 75-82

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Low: 54-51

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will move through tonight and kick showers and storms out of the area around midnight. Some fog will develop.

Midweek looks dry and sunny. Some smoke may still linger through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Thursday is a bit unsettled, but with long dry periods currently expected. The chance of showers is around 30% in the afternoon. Some thunder is possible.

By late week, the best chance of rain and storms looks to arrive Friday with a disturbance aloft. The chance of precipitation is 40%. Some heavy rain is possible along with some storms.

The weekend has long dry periods but we’re keeping a small chance of some occasional showers in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday and Monday also look dry with highs in the low to mid 80s.

