Southern Tier Tuesdays: Franklin Community Education Foundation

By Lauren Del Valle
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Franklin Community Education Foundation is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.

