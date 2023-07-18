Southern Tier Tuesdays: Franklin Community Education Foundation
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Franklin Community Education Foundation is this week’s winner of a $2,000 grant from Upstate Shredding through Southern Tier Tuesdays.
Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com.
Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.