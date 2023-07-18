TEAM Tioga job board now open for students looking for employment

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Economic Development and Planning announced the ‘Work-based Learning Opportunities Job Board’ is now live.

Education Workforce Coordinator for TEAM Tioga Sean Lanning said this website is a resource to connect students with employment giving them access to possible jobs and internships which will prepare them for their future.

“Since the pandemic, there’s been more and more high school students graduating high school and then going directly into the workforce” said Sean Lanning “Work-based learning becomes that much more important, so they have the skills, and the confidence that they need to have when entering the workforce to do a good job and get the good job that they want.”

He said right now they are working with schools in Tioga County and Broome-Tioga BOCES students ages 16 and up for the 2023-2024 school year.

If you would like to check out the current job listings, please click here.

