A break from the smoke!

A quieter day
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A few showers over NEPA into the Catskills. 0-.05″ Less than 20% High 80 (78-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 58 (56-60) Wind L&V

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. 0-.10″ (1.00″) 40% High 82 (80-86) Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers, rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00-1.50″) Low 62 Wind S 5-10 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. 40% High 80 Low 58

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, a few showers. 30% High 76 Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58

Skies will be mostly sunny today. A low passing to our south will bring a couple of showers over NEPA into

the Catskills.

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers afternoon showers. The best

chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night. There will be some lingering showers Friday and Saturday.

As a low tracks into eastern Canada, we’ll have a few lingering showers Saturday. Still, nice weather is expected

Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Tuesday.

