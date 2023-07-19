Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant

(WNDU)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man on an outstanding warrant, it announced Wednesday.

The office said it is looking for Calvin L. Bullock, who is a suspect on a robbery in the third-degree charge and a New York State Parole violation.

7.19.23 - Featured Warrant: Calvin Bullock The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Calvin Bulluck...

Posted by Broome County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Authorities described Bulluck as a 5 foot 11 inches 200-pound Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the Evans Street area in Binghamton.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196 or Warrants Division at 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933

