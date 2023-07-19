Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a man on an outstanding warrant, it announced Wednesday.

The office said it is looking for Calvin L. Bullock, who is a suspect on a robbery in the third-degree charge and a New York State Parole violation.

Authorities described Bulluck as a 5 foot 11 inches 200-pound Black man with brown eyes and black hair. He is known to frequent the Evans Street area in Binghamton.

Tips may be submitted electronically using the Broome County Sheriff’s Office website or by calling the Broome County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 607-778-1196 or Warrants Division at 607-778-2923 or 607-778-2933

