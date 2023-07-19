Delaware County residents asked what would they do if they won the lottery?

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Delaware County (WBNG) - Another Powerball drawing on Monday brought another night of no winner of the over $900 million grand prize.

The jackpot increasing to an estimated $1 billion going into Wednesday night’s drawing, meaning the pot will be the third largest in Powerball history and seventh highest in U.S. lottery history.

The odds of winning, according to Harvard university statistician Mark Glickman, are 1 in 292.2 million.

Yet what if you were the one to defy the odds and win? We posed that question to residents in Delaware County on what they would do if they took home the money.

