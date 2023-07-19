Dog Walking Forecast--Swisher

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. A few showers over NEPA into the Catskills. 0-.05″ Less than 20% High 80 (78-82) Wind NW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, fog. Low 58 (56-60) Wind L&V

Skies will be mostly sunny today. A low passing to our south will bring a couple of showers over NEPA into

the Catskills.

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have some showers afternoon showers. The best

chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night. There will be some lingering showers Friday and Saturday.

As a low tracks into eastern Canada, we’ll have a few lingering showers Saturday. Still, nice weather is expected

Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast Tuesday.

