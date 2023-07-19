Former blighted buildings in Endwell are now a 5 acre commercial site

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Several blighted buildings on East Main Street in Endwell have been torn down creating a 5-acre commercial site in the Town of Union.

In February, Tim Connolly of First General of Southern New York purchased the site which included a former laundromat damaged by a fire in the 1980s.

Since he purchased the site, all buildings have been demolished clearing the way for future development.

Connolly said he’s had his eye on this property for some time.

“I’ve looked at this site for four decades now like everyone else who has driven by,” said Connolly. “A lot of people tried to buy this site over time and it was very difficult.”

Connolly sees the present as the perfect time for development in Broome County referencing other projects like the Oakdale Commons and UHS’ Wilson Project as a sign big things are happening for the area.

“It’s pretty exciting times in our local area here on this side of the river so we are positioned right in between all of this and we’re hoping this will only add to it here in time,” said Connolly.

Affordable housing, retail and an industrial site are all ideas that have been floated around as plans for the future, but at the moment Connolly is proud to have property with diverse potential and wants the ultimate decision to be what’s best for local residents.

“We’re not in a big hurry. This is not a fire sale. This is not we gotta turn this around in 10 minutes. That’s not this project,” said Connolly. “We’ve discussed it. We’re on the same page [with the Town of Union]. We want to do the right thing and make sure this works for the community and ourselves.”

Current work on site is looking to confirm the land has the ability to reach its maximum potential.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.