Free new roof complete for 73-year-old woman who worked on own repairs

Sharon Harris, 73, and her husband got a new roof after a local roofing company heard Harris was fixing shingles by herself. (Source: WDBJ)
By Makayla Shelton and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) – When 73-year-old Sharon Harris felt water dripping on her arm while she was sitting in her living room, she repaired her roof herself because she couldn’t afford to hire someone to fix it.

A roofing company in the area heard about her story and offered to give her a new roof at no charge – saving Harris a total of $9,700.

The general manager for Cenvar Roofing said Harris did a great job with her repairs on the roof.

“She had everything installed properly,” Collin Murphy said. “She said it took her days of going up there, throwing up two shingles at a time, and then walking herself up the ladder with her hammer going for it. It’s just an inspirational story of someone who went for it on her own and put on her own roof, which is incredible.”

A roofing crew from Cenvar Roofing completed the new roof for Harris Monday.

They are also going to replace her gutters.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital
Binghamton man pleads guilty to trying to sell meth
Binghamton Police Department seeking to fill 23 positions
Man wanted for assault of pregnant woman after road rage incident
Ouaquaga Fire Company
Changes ahead for Ouaquaga Fire Company to address staffing shortage

Latest News

Police said it happened at a family pool party on July 9. (WXYZ, STERLING HEIGHTS POLICE...
GRAPHIC: Officer saves toddler found unresponsive in pool
Johnson City Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets getting ready to ride through the village.
Johnson City Community Engagement officers on the lookout to award children practicing bicycle saftey
The grand prize is the third-largest in Powerball history and the seventh-largest in U.S....
Delaware County residents asked what would they do if they won the lottery?
What would you do if you won the $1 Billion Powerball Jackpot?