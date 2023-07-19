Johnson City Community Engagement officers on the lookout to award children practicing bicycle saftey

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Since last summer, the Johnson City Police Department has been rewarding children who practice bicycle safety.

Although this event runs all year round, with the warm weather kicking into full gear, more people are riding bikes around town.

Johnson City Community Engagement Officer Jay Peets said safety is important because the village can be a busy place.

“So, if these kids aren’t wearing a helmet they could fall and get hit by a car,” said Peets. “The protection of having a helmet is very important and we don’t want anyone to be injured.”

Peets partnered with Sugar Lips Ice Cream in order to reward those children in the community who are practicing bike safety. Some of those practices could be wearing a helmet, using hand signals for drivers to know where you are going, being aware of traffic and using sidewalks. If Peets sees a child doing this, they are rewarded with a card, awarding them one free ice cream.

Peets said he takes this time to get to know the people in his community.

“This is also building relationships,” Peets said. “I don’t just hand them out and leave and say, ‘good job!’ We sit and we talk, and I get to meet the families. Then the kids get to go spend time with their family and have ice cream and feel good about themselves.”

Officer Peets said he hopes this will promote bicycle safety and he sees more children practicing these tips.

