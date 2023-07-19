License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- License plate readers have been installed in the Village of Endicott to help identify people who have committed crimes.

The plate readers have been installed at entrances and exits to the village including Main Street, Watson Boulevard and Route 26.

The plate readers were able to be installed in part because of a grant received by the Endicott Police Department.

“The police had received a grant for this we have 10 license plate readers at all the entrances and exits to the village,” said Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson. “For example on Main Street, we may have one going in one direction and another going in the other direction keeping an eye on what’s going and coming.”

Jackson said the plate readers can identify the owner of a vehicle and relay that information to Broome County officials.

“This is in case there is a crime committed somewhere else and the car comes into Endicott,” said Jackson. “Our police will know immediately. The same thing happens if a crime is committed here and they are leaving. We can find out where they are going and probably catch on to them. This is hooked up to Broome County Emergency Services so Broome County knows right away.”

Another public safety initiative the mayor is hoping to add to the village is security cameras with facial recognition on Washington Avenue along with better lighting for adjacent parking lots and alleyways.

