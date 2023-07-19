Local Facebook Group seeks to alleviate food insecurity with ‘Blessing Box’

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Facebook Group “Friends in Need Blessing Box Project” is filling a small gap in the fight against food insecurity in Broome County.

Blessing Box Creator Deanna Giordani created the boxes from old cabinets and wood. She said these boxes can be accessed by the community 24/7. The boxes contain hygiene products, nonperishable food and baby products along with other miscellaneous items.

Giordani created a Facebook group to help promote the blessing boxes and receive donations. Even though the group was created five months ago, it currently has more than 1,400 members.

“I don’t get paid to do this but I love it,” Giordani said. “I am going to continue putting boxes around.”

Giordani isn’t a stranger to struggle. She started building the boxes to help those going through similar issues that she faced in the past.

“Once, I went out on my own, I fell flat on my face,” Giordani said. “It took many years to get to a point where I understand what other people are going through. I’ve been homeless. I’ve been in recovery for quite some time.”

The boxes can be found at the following locations:

15 Doublebay St., Binghamton

20 Exchange St., Binghamton

135 Baldwin St., Johnson City

200 Rano Blvd., Vestal

3145 Stewart Road Lot G1, Vestal

For more information about the project, visit here.

