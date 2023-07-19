Maine-Endwell Little League sends 10U and 12U teams to New York State Tournament

(WBNG) - Maine-Endwell’s 10U and 12U Little League Baseball teams earned a bid into the state tournaments for their respective age groups on Tuesday night.

The 10U team won over Big Flats, while the 12U team won over Horseheads to punch their tickets into the state tourney.

The 10U tournament will take place in Endicott, while the 12U M-E team will travel to Staten Island for their chance at a state title.

