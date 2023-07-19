Monitoring a chance of heavy rain

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Areas of fog develop. Low: 53-60

Thursday: 20% chance of a late PM shower or a storm. Mainly dry through the daytime hours. High: 81-86

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Thunder possible. Rain may be heavy. Low: 61-67

Forecast Discussion:

A nice quiet night is on the way tonight with some areas of fog developing. Lows will be in the 50s to near 60.

Thursday has trended drier and we’ve lowered the chance of any shower activity to around 20% late in the day. Highs will be in the 80s. Overnight Thursday into Friday morning rain develops and may be quite heavy at times. We’ll need to monitor this carefully as soil conditions are quite saturated. Anything over an inch to inch and a half in an hour or so could possibly be enough to cause some localized flash flooding.

Rain chances will be around 60-70% early Friday but should taper to around 40% in the afternoon.

The weekend has long dry periods but we’re keeping a small chance of some occasional showers in the forecast for Saturday. Sunday and Monday also look dry with highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday gets quiet warm and highs should be in the mid 80s.

