New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- During the COVID-19 pandemic, New York State automatically renewed coverage for people who have Medicaid, Child Health Plus, Essential Plan and HealthierLife (HARP) insurance plans. This year, those who use public coverage will need to take action soon to renew their health insurance.

During the annual renewal process, they have the opportunity to change their plan, look at the affordability of a plan and look at their healthcare needs.

The Executive Director of Mothers and Babies, Sharon Chesna said it’s very important for those who use these programs to renew them.

“If you think about the fact that there’s 9 million people who have the potential to lose coverage if they don’t renew over the next 9 months essentially, people need their health insurance, even if they’re healthy now, what if something happens,” said Chesna.

For those needing to renew their insurance, they can do so online, or they can call Mothers and Babies for more information. They have representatives who speak 7 different languages and are willing to help anyone needing assistance to renew their insurance.

