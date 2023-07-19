New York State Office of Mental Health reflects on one year of 988 Lifeline

(WBNG) - This month, the nation has had access to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for a year.

“It’s so special and a game-changer because it provides support to people whenever and however they need it,” said Katerina Gaylord with the New York State Office of Mental Health.

In New York last year, there was the decision to have a soft launch of the 988 Lifeline.

“I can’t speak for the national level, but from a New York perspective, I know that we took again that soft launch approach because it was really important to make sure that there was enough capacity before we were promoting the big service without anybody to answer the calls, texts or chats,” said Gaylord.

For the soft launch approach, Gaylord mentioned it was all about having enough New York crisis counselors on staff to answer the potential demand. Also, the state wanted to have enough New York response for New York crisis needs.

“In the first year of 988, there were over 5 million calls, texts and chats made nationally,” said Gaylord. “In New York, we saw about a little bit over 185,000 calls, 7200 texts, and 9600 chats.”

To serve those in need, New York has 14 contact centers with one in the development phase. The centers have staffing ratios based on the needs of their communities and the call volume for the counties.

The contact centers are placed throughout the state, so they are embedded within the communities they serve and are familiar with the resources available. Looking ahead, 988 has a promising future with support from the governor.

“Whose made a commitment to the sustainability of 988 in the executive budget,” said Gaylord. “There was 35 million dollars in the first year of operations growing to 60 million annually for 988 specifically.”

Starting this month nationally, Spanish text and chat are available. Also, a pilot program is currently happening for the LGBTQ+ Young Adult Line.

