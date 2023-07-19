Rumble Ponies fall to SeaWolves in series opener

(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies dropped the series opener with Detroit Tigers affiliate Erie Tuesday night, 3-0.

Christian Scott took the mound at home for the third time and delivered his third quality start at home. Scott struck out eight batters over seven innings, while allowing two runs on six hits with no walks.

Erie (10-5, 47-36) got on the board in the first inning with three-straight hits. Justice Bigbie singled, Wenceel Perez singled, and Andrew Navigato drove in Bigbie with an RBI double to make it 1-0.

The SeaWolves added runs in the fifth and eighth. In the fifth, Bigbie was hit by a pitch and Perez drove him home with an RBI triple to make it 2-0. In the eighth, Navigato hit an RBI double that scored Perez to make it 3-0.

