Rumble Ponies ride seven-run inning past SeaWolves for Wednesday afternoon win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - Matt O’Neill hit a grand slam to cap off a seven-run fifth inning, as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies shut out the Erie SeaWolves on Super Splash Day at Mirabito Stadium.

After no offense for four and a half innings, the Ponies broke through in the bottom of the fifth with a Warren Saunders single that drove in Hayden Senger. The floodgates opened from there, and a bases-loaded single from Jose Peroza scored Saunders and Rowdey Jordan. Then, after loading the bases a second time, Matt O’Neill cleared them with a grand slam.

The Rumble Ponies shut the door on the SeaWolves after that, holding them to just five hits in a shutout win.

Binghamton and Erie will meet again on Thursday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

