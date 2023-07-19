Uncovering the hidden stories of migrant labor camps along the Chenango River Valley

By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society is facilitating a research project on lesser-known history involving regional agriculture and farming.

Upstate Institute Summer Fields Fellow and Researcher Sophia Lopez said the project, titled Uncovering the Hidden Stories of Migrant Labor Camps Along the Chenango River Valley is specifically designed to understand more about the history of migrant farmers who helped sustain local agricultural efforts within chenango county.

She said during the post-WWII era There was a mass migration of people of color coming from the South to the east coast, and migrant labor was a very common way of maintaining the summer crops through the fall harvest.

“There is a rich history in this area,” said Sophia Lopez “ I just wanted to peak people’s interest, and get people to start being more curious about it and maybe more conscious of the fact that it happened in this area”

Lopez said within this project people will get to learn about who the migrants were, what their lives were like in Chenango County, and why they traveled here for work in an effort to share their stories.

She said the research will be available for the community to access and learn about in the coming weeks.

Anyone interested in contributing to this research initiative can email stories@chenangohistorical.org.

