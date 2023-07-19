This is what causes summertime fog

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- When waking up in the morning, people might notice a thin layer of clouds, or as it is commonly called, fog. But what causes it?

In order for the fog to form, it first needs significant moisture in the atmosphere. This is important because since fog is a cloud, it needs water vapor and condensation to occur. When meteorologists are forecasting fog, they often look at the dew points. Dew points are important because it shows the temperature needed for dew to form, or water to condensate.

The second factor needed is that the winds need to be relatively calm. With calm winds, the air holding the moisture will stay in place, allowing for condensation to happen. If winds are moving just slightly too fast, it moves the air, pushing the moisture-driven air away.

The last thing needed for fog to develop is clear skies. The clear skies allow for the heat that was collected during the day quickly escape the atmosphere, allowing for the temperatures to reach the dew point at a quicker rate.

The most common fog seen in the Southern Tier is what is called “radiation fog.” This type of fog is most commonly found in the hills and valleys.

This type of fog occurs only at night, and temperatures are radiationally cooled. However, there are a few different types of fog, such as steam fog, which often occurs on cold mornings here locally, and advection fog, which is when moist air moves over cooler air.

For more information, visit the National Weather Service here.

