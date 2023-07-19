Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says

By Kaitlin Pearson and Matthew Benninger
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PLYMOUTH, NY (WBNG) -- The National Transportation Safety Board has released new information regarding a fatal single-engine plane crash just outside the City of Norwich in Plymouth, NY on May 28.

According to the NTSB’s preliminary report, the plane had flown on two separate skydiving flights. One co-owner of the plane reported that following the second flight, the pilot used a fule dipstick and told him there were 40 gallons of fuel on board.

Then, the plane took off from Lt. Warren Waton Airport in Norwich and one of the co-owners of the sky-diving operation reported that the pilot announced to the Common Traffic Advisory that the skydivers were away. That same co-owner reported hearing another transmission from the pilot it was unintelligible.

Data indicated that the flight began descending while proceeding toward the Norwich airport and transmission was lost at 2:51 p.m. A witness reported that she and her husband were on their patio and heard a plane that sounded very low to the ground.

The report said that the plane, a Cessna 182, just cleared the tops of nearby trees as they heard the engine sputtering before shutting off entirely. The plane eventually crashed, but the witness did not see any flames or an explosion.

The report said another witness reported hearing the engine shut off when the skydivers jumped out of the plane but then heard the engine start up again. A short time later, she heard the plane crash.

On May 30, the Chenango County Sheriff’s Office identified the pilot and sole victim of the crash as Shawn McMahon of Binghamton. He was the only occupant on board.

