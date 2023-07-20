3 ducks from Ohio rescued by Owego Farm

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5am morning newscast.
By Erin Lawlor
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWEGO (WBNG) -- A group of more than 120 ducks were dumped and left to freeze in Ohio; three of them found their way to Tioga County.

Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary in Owego opened two years ago by Tiffany Langley and her family with just two rescue pigs. Now, they are slowly taking more animals in as they get the funds to make room for others.

This farm also has a unique theme.

“My family and I are big geeks, big nerds,” Langley said. “We love everything having to do with comic books, board games, video games so we decided to go with a superhero theme for the sanctuary. Each of the species has a superhero team.”

And then just a few days ago, that’s when they rescued the three ducks from Ohio.

These ducks, now named Bruce; for Bruce Wayne, Clark; for Clark Kent and Barry Allen; for The Flash, to fit the superhero theme of the farm. They were originally found by two local patrons in a pond behind a restaurant covered in infections and parasites. Good Sprout Rescue, in Ohio, then stepped in, vetted all of the ducks and started finding their forever-safe homes.

“Out of the 121 ducks two did not make it but the rest were able to be rescued,” Langley said. “Then, Good Sprout went and tried to find homes for all of them, most in sanctuary homes, and that’s where we came in.”

Langley urges people not to dump their pets, of any kind. If you cannot take care of them anymore, Hullabaloo is always looking for donations to expand the farm and rescue more animals. If you would like to donate or help you can click here.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says
People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance...
New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Ithaca man convicted of murder for stabbing
Nationwide Farm Bill to get updated this year, Congressman Molinaro asking for feedback
Homer Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service
Homer Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service