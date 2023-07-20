Broome County Sheriff’s Office introduces new app where families can communicate with inmates and more

DICKINSON (WBNG) -- On Thursday the Broome County Sheriff’s Office released a new mobile app.

The app, “Broome Sheriff” features a wide variety of features ranging from providing public information to ways for families to communicate with inmates at the Broome County Correctional Facility.

Broome County Sheriff Fred Akshar said the app is designed to improve communication and transparency between his office and the public. The sheriff’s office will also be able to give important updates to the community through the app.

“We can push out updates in real-time to the community on issues that are affecting the community,” said Sheriff Akshar. “Look back last week to the issues that the State Police and the office of the sheriff were dealing with. One of the ways we were able to get through that was to effectively communicate day-to-day operations to the community.”

Akshar referred to the incident in the Town of Fenton where a manhunt for a suspect prompted a 24-hour search.

All business related to the Broome County Correctional Facility will be able to be handled through the app.

“This app will allow family members and loved ones of the incarcerated to deal with their loved ones while they are on the inside,” said Akshar. “Whether it be paying bail, making commissary deposits, sending them mail or sending them pictures.”

Other features on the app include an inmate lookup system and an interactive map of registered sex offenders in Broome County.

The app is available to download on the Apple App Store or on Google Play.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.