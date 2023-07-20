Dog Walking Forecast--Swisher

THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. A slight chance for some late day showers. 0-.05″ 40% High 84 (80-86)

Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00-2.00″) Low 64 (60-68)

Wind S 10-15 mph

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have increasing clouds. The best

chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding.

As a low tracks into eastern Canada, lingering rain will taper to showers Friday with just a few

showers Saturday.

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday and Monday. A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back

in the forecast Tuesday.

