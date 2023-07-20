Dog Walking Forecast--Swisher
A lot of sunshine
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. A slight chance for some late day showers. 0-.05″ 40% High 84 (80-86)
Wind S 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00-2.00″) Low 64 (60-68)
Wind S 10-15 mph
Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have increasing clouds. The best
chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding.
As a low tracks into eastern Canada, lingering rain will taper to showers Friday with just a few
showers Saturday.
Mostly sunny and warm Sunday and Monday. A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back
in the forecast Tuesday.
