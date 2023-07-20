Florida man flown to hospital after crashing bicycle in Tompkins County

(MGN)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ULYSSES, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police said a Florida man was seriously hurt in a crash involving a bicycle on Tuesday in the Town of Ulysses.

State Police said troopers arrived at Taughannock Park Road before 8 p.m. for a report of a serious injury involving the bicycle.

An investigation revealed that the Florida man, who is 56, was traveling eastbound on Taughannock Park Road near Taughannock State Park Access Road when an object got stuck in the front wheel of his bicycle, causing the bike to flip.

Police said the man sustained head and facial injuries but was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

He was taken to Robert Packer Hospital by helicopter.

