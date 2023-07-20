Homer Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:33 PM EDT
HOMER (WBNG) -- The Homer Fire Department was founded in 1873 and this year they are celebrating an incredible milestone, 150 years of volunteer fire protection provided to the community. The Village of Homer Fire Department serves an area of approximately 80 square miles and a population of nearly 10,000 people, including the Village of Homer, the Town of Homer, and the Town of Scott.

The department is all volunteers. At the moment, they have over 60 volunteers ranging from ages 18 to 80.

“To be successful as a fire department you have to have that drive and you have to be able to get along with each other,” said Homer Fire Department Volunteer, Gabe Fadale. “Sure, sometimes there’s squabbles but when that horn blows, you put everything down and you get on that truck and you’re a part of that team and you’ve got a job to do and that’s the drive that gets us all going.”

To celebrate this milestone, the Homer Fire Department is hosting the annual Central New York Firefighters Association (CNYFA) Convention July 21-22. Specifically on July 22nd starting at 11:00 am there will be a public celebration.

  • 8:30 a.m.: CNYFA Opening Ceremony, 9:15 am Awards (CNY Living History Museum) Following events are located at the Homer Fire Station/Village of Homer Green
  • 11:00 a.m.: Museum consisting of historic artifacts and pictures from the decades.
  • 12:00 p.m.: Opening ceremony and distinguished guest speakers, including a presentation of the fire department’s history by Historian Martin Sweeney
  • 1:30 p.m.: Historical presentation of fire apparatus from the early 1800′s to the present day
  • 2:30 p.m.: Central NY’s Firefighters Association annual hose racing competition
  • 2:30 p.m.: Various activities for families and children: firefighter donning drills, bucket brigade competitions, smokehouse fire prevention demonstrations, and rides in the fire department ladder truck
  • 5:00 p.m.: Conclusion of events with a grand convention parade through the Village ending at Fire Dept.

Nationwide Farm Bill to get updated this year, Congressman Molinaro asking for feedback
