Ithaca man charged with murdering his own father

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- New York State Police arrested a man for murder in an investigation into a suspicious death.

State Police said Keith A. Rowser Jr., 28, of Ithaca, was charged with murder in the second degree, a class A1 felony. Rowser Jr. is accused of killing his father, Keith A. Rowser Sr., 52, also of Ithaca. The manner of how he was killed was not revealed by police.

Troopers responded to the 1000 block of Danby Road in Ithaca for a report of a suspicious death around 3 p.m. on July 19. As a result of the investigation, Rowser Jr. was taken into custody.

He was arraigned at Tompkins County Central Arraignment and remanded to the jail without bail, per the Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into the murder is still ongoing.

Troopers said there is no threat to the public.

