Ithaca man convicted of murder for stabbing

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced a murder conviction Thursday morning.

The office said Jeremiah L. Jordan, 40, of Ithaca was found guilty of murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence in Tompkins County Court. Both crimes are felonies. For the murder conviction, Jordan could face 25 years in prison.

Jordan was indicted for fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe on the Six Mile Creek Walk in Ithaca on Oct. 28, 2022.

The jury that indicted Jordan commenced on July 10 and concluded on July 19.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Heidi Paulino.

“I would like to recognize the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit for their thorough and effective investigation which resulted in an arrest very quickly after the commission of this brutal crime,” said Van Houten.

