Ithaca man convicted of murder for stabbing

(WALB)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Tompkins County District Attorney’s Office announced a murder conviction Thursday morning.

The office said Jeremiah L. Jordan, 40, of Ithaca was found guilty of murder in the second degree and tampering with physical evidence in Tompkins County Court. Both crimes are felonies. For the murder conviction, Jordan could face 25 years in prison.

Jordan was indicted for fatally stabbing 38-year-old Michael Monroe on the Six Mile Creek Walk in Ithaca on Oct. 28, 2022.

The jury that indicted Jordan commenced on July 10 and concluded on July 19.

District Attorney Matthew Van Houten prosecuted the case with assistance from Assistant District Attorney Heidi Paulino.

“I would like to recognize the Ithaca Police Department and the New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit for their thorough and effective investigation which resulted in an arrest very quickly after the commission of this brutal crime,” said Van Houten.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says
People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance...
New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Bruce, Clark and Barry Allen.
3 ducks from Ohio rescued by Owego Farm
Nationwide Farm Bill to get updated this year, Congressman Molinaro asking for feedback
Homer Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service
Homer Fire Department celebrates 150 years of service