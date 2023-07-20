Late night severe weather threat tonight

By Howard Manges
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Tonight: Storms and heavy rain likely early. Severe storms could develop with damaging winds and potentially an isolated quick spin-up tornado. Be Weather Aware tonight. Low: 557-64

Friday: 60% chance of AM rain tapers to 40% chance of scattered showers and maybe a few storms in the afternoon. Any afternoon storms could contain gusty winds and potentially turn severe. High: 74-79

Friday Night: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 58-63

Saturday: Sun and clouds. High: 75, Low: 56

Forecast Discussion:

A squall line is expected to move across NY and northern PA late tonight and potentially impact our area within a few hours either side of midnight. Some storms could potentially turn severe with damaging winds. While not likely, an isolated tornado could spin-up if conditions are just right, especially along the leading edge of the squall. Severe weather is not guaranteed, but please be Weather Aware late tonight. We will be watching this storm minute by minute to provide you the latest information. Please download the WBNG STORMTRACK 12 weather app.

Once the squall line passes your area, the risk of severe weather will diminish and end. Lows end up in the 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances will be around 60-70% very early Friday but should taper to around 40% in the afternoon. Lots of daylight dry time is expected with highs in the 70s.

The weekend looks nice with sun and clouds both days. Highs Saturday will be in the upper 70s and by Sunday, 80s return.

Early next week looks a bit unsettled with some showers possible along with a few storms Monday through Tuesday. Highs stay in the 80s.

