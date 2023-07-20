A lot of sunshine today!

But keep those umbrellas handy
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
THURSDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. A slight chance for some late day showers. 0-.05″ 40% High 84 (80-86)

Wind S 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain and thunderstorms. .10-.50″ (1.00-2.00″) Low 64 (60-68)

Wind S 10-15 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain, showers and thunderstorms. .25-.50″ (1.00-1.50″ 60% High 78 (76-80)

Wind SW becoming NW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.25″ Low 60 Wind W 5-10 mph

SATURDAY: Early cloudy with increasing sunshine. A few showers. 20% High 76 Low 56

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. High 80 Low 58

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High 84 Low 62

Early sunshine Thursday, but with a low over Lake Huron, we’ll have increasing clouds. The best

chance of rain and thunderstorms is Thursday night into Friday. Heavy rain may lead to flooding.

As a low tracks into eastern Canada, lingering rain will taper to showers Friday with just a few

showers Saturday.

Mostly sunny and warm Sunday and Monday. A cold front will put showers and thunderstorms back

in the forecast Tuesday.

