Nationwide Farm Bill to get updated this year, Congressman Molinaro asking for feedback

BROOME COUNTY (WBNG) - Once every five years, the nationwide Farm Bill is updated. Overall, the piece of legislation is a two-fold focus.

“The Farm Bill is about ensuring that farming and agriculture remain vibrant and strong throughout the country,” said Congressman Marc Molinaro for NY-19. “Also, that those who struggle with access to nutrition and good food choices have the opportunity and the support they need to get access.”

Molinaro said much of the bill, 85%, focuses on assistance for families nationwide within vulnerable populations.

When it comes to the farming aspect, he said farming looks different throughout the country and adds to the Farm Bill’s complexity. Molinaro said a goal is to make sure New York is represented well.

“Farming in New York looks uniquely different than farming in other parts of the country,” said Molinaro. “We need to be sure that the Farm Bill itself has the tools and the support necessary to help Upstate farmers, like the small dairies and the specialty crops.”

When it comes to the process for the latest installment, eyes are on September.

“We’re going to continue to take comment right up until we finalize the draft of the Farm Bill, which will be mid-September,” said Molinaro. “We encourage folks to get comments in sooner rather than later. So over July and August would be helpful to us.”

In regard to a timeline, he said they expect adoption in the House in September and the Senate to do the same in the October timeframe. At the latest, the expectation is to have a new Farm Bill by late this year.

Molinaro said to visit this website to take part in a Farm Bill survey. Another option is to call the Binghamton office directly at 607-242-0200.

