Oxford Veterans Home’s 126 years of history will be revisited by Coventry Museum

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The New York State Veterans Home in Oxford was established in 1897; its rich history will be revisited by the Coventry Museum on July 25.

The veterans home was the first of its kind in New York State. The home was built after the Civil War to help veterans, their wives, widows, mothers and families spend their remaining years there.

The inspiration behind the home came from a poem titled “What Will Poor Betsy Do?” The poem was written by a Civil War Veteran who had found a home for himself after the war but not for his wife, according to Oxford Town Historian Vicky House.

A group of veterans formed the Grand Army of the Republic, and at the same time, a group of women formed the Women’s Relief Corps. These two groups would come together to make sure this veterans’ housing was built in Upstate New York.

“It was the plan of the Women’s Relief Corp never to make this place an asylum,” House said. “They wanted it to be their home.”

The home has since been remodeled and it now includes health facilities and a rehabilitation center. The Coventry Museum Director Kurt Riegel said he is excited to revisit its rich history.

“The Oxford Veterans Home means a lot to the Town of Oxford and the Village of Oxford and the county overall,” said Riegel.

The event will take place on July 25 at 6 p.m. at Coventry Museum. The museum is located at the intersection of County Route 206 and 27.

