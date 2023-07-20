Rainy summer: this is what Excessive Rainfall Outlooks mean

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- It seems like this summer has seen more rainy days than not. But is this true?

For statistical purposes, we are using the start of meteorological summer, which starts June 1, with all rainfall data up to July 19.

On average, up through July 19, the Binghamton Airport sees 7 inches of rain. However, this summer, the airport has seen 8.59 inches, about 1.6 inches above average.

Despite this rainy trend, 2023 does not even rank in the top 10 rainiest period during this time. But despite this, the area has seen plenty of Excessive Rainfall Outlooks posted. What exactly do these outlooks mean?

Let’s take a look at July 21 outlook to breakdown what this shows.

Outlook for July 21. (WBNG)

The first thing to note is what exactly excessive rainfall is. Excessive rainfall is the risk of rainfall causing flash flooding in those areas that the outlook is listed for.

We also see the list of Marginal, Slight, Moderate and High. What this shows is the risk category certain areas are under.

Taking a look at Broome County, it can be seen that the county is under a marignal risk of excessive rainfall. Based on the color bar, we can see that green means a five-to-ten percent chance of heavy rain causing flash flooding.

Heading out towards Delaware County, they are under a “slight” risk of heavy rainfall, or a 10-20% chance of flash flooding occurring.

It is important to note that just because an outlook is issued, it does not mean flash flooding will occur. It just means that it is possible based on recent rainfall, or lack thereof. By seeing these outlooks, it gives meteorologists, and non-meteorologists, the chance to understand where we need to keep an eye on.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.