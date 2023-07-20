Search warrant results released in Tupac Shakur investigation

FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration...
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 1996, file photo, rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
By Michael Bell and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray news) - The search warrant served on a home in Southern Nevada in connection to the homicide investigation of Tupac Shakur has been released.

The warrant was filed to the clerk of court on Tuesday. In it, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department detective overseeing the case requested permission to search the home in Henderson for several items.

Some of the items included computers, electronic storage, documents, or other media about Shakur, as well as photos, movies, CDs, writing for Duane Keith Davis aka Keefy D and his involvement with the Southside Compton Crips.

Police were also searching for copies of the book “Compton Street Legend” by Davis with Yusuf Jah and other personal property.

Rapper Tupac Shakur was shot multiple times in 1996 when leaving a boxing match at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. (KVVU, LEONARD JEFFERSON, THE MOB MUSEUM, CNN)

Police made entry into the home on Monday.

During the execution of the warrant, police found a USB drive, a phone, four tablets, four laptops, 11 cartridges, a copy of the book “Compton Street Legends,” a copy of Vibe magazine about Shakur, purported marijuana, and two black tubs containing photographs.

Currently, police have not released the identity of any suspects. KVVU obtained the location of the house that was searched and talked with neighbors in the neighborhood.

Shakur was gunned down 26 years ago in Las Vegas in a car being driven by Marion “Suge” Knight after a Bruce Seldon and Mike Tyson boxing match. No suspects have ever been arrested, though many rumors and ideas have persisted over the years.

Largely considered one of the most influential and versatile rappers of all time, the six-time Grammy Award-nominated Shakur had five No. 1 albums: 1995′s “Me Against the World,” 1996′s “All Eyez on Me,” and three posthumous releases: 1996′s “The Don Killuminati: The 7 Day Theory,” which was recorded under the name Makaveli, as well as 2001′s “Until The End of Time” and 2004′s “Loyal to the Game.”

According to Luminate, Tupac has sold 33 million albums (41 million when including track sales and streaming equivalents.) The rapper’s on-demand video and audio streams total 10.1 billion.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says
People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance...
New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Alexander Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until...
Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent
Broome County Sheriff’s Office introduces new app where families can communicate with inmates and more
A Massachusetts grocery store worker may have accidentally bagged his wedding ring.
Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
New rules for oil and gas leasing raise rates energy companies pay to drill on public lands