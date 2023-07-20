Several knives confiscated from mom, son before flight, TSA says

Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston...
Several knives were taken from a mother and her son before a flight taking off from Boston Logan International Airport, the TSA said.(Source: TSA/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Monday, authorities at Boston Logan International Airport confiscated multiple knives from a mother and son traveling to Salt Lake City, the Transportation Security Administration said.

The pair turned the knives over to Massachusetts State Police and were allowed to continue their trip. No charges were filed.

Passengers can pack knives in checked luggage, but the only knives permitted in carry-on bags are plastic or round-bladed butter knives.

Monday’s incident comes on the heels of another incident in May at Logan International.

A traveler tried to bring a ninja knife set through security in a carry-on.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The plane in the picture is a stock image courtesy of MGN Online and is not the plane involved...
Witnesses heard plane’s engine sputter, shut off before deadly crash near Norwich, new report says
People can receive STD treatment, HIV testing and treatment, and pharmaceutical assistance...
New York State is no longer automatically renewing public health coverage
Broome Co. Sheriff’s Office seeks robbery suspect wanted on outstanding warrant
A license plate reader installed on Main Street in Endicott.
License plate readers to catch criminals installed at Endicott entrances and exits
Man on reportedly stolen motorcycle crashes, airlifted to hospital

Latest News

Allie spent several days in the ICU with more than 19 broken bones, a lacerated liver and skull...
Young girl speaks after being severely injured in Fourth of July parade
More than 120 people come to party at private homeowner's rented out pool
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., testifies before a House Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the...
RFK Jr. defends himself against complaints of racist and antisemitic online misinformation
The incident at Rigby’s Water World in Warner Robins has sparked controversy and raised...
Mom asked to leave water park for breastfeeding baby, sparking debate on public nursing
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks, pushes a strong role for unions in tech jobs, even as potential strikes are on the horizon